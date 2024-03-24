FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 185,000 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. GAN Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

