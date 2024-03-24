FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.53. 858,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,956. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

