FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.