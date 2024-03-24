FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.