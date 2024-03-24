FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 1,830,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 510,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 316,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.