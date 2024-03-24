FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

GBCI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,119. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.