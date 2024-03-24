FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $38,000 in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. 830,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,555. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $3,489.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

