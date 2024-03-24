FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.