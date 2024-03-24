FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $328,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 4,950,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

