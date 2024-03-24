FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $249,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 913,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

