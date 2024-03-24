FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $223,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,966. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

