FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $197,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 217.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 1,181,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

