FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TALK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.