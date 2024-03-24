FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.