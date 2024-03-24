FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

