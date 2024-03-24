FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 328,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

ACI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,372,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,394. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

