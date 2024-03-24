FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $102.52. 296,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,598. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

