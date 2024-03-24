FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,330 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 2,173,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

