Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
