Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.65. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.