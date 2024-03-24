First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Cut by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.