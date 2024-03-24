First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.