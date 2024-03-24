First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 171,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $61.18 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

