First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 504,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

