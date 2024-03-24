First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.79

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.79 and traded as low as C$36.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 41,275 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.31%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

