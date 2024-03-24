First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.79

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.79 and traded as low as C$36.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 41,275 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FN
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.31%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.