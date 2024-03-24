First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,649. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.