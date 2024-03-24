First Financial Corp IN Sells 2,985 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. 5,909,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,152. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

