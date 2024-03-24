First Financial Corp IN Purchases 91 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

