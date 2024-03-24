First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,223 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

