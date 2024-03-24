First Digital USD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $5.10 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,622,415,530 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,622,415,529.85. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00033549 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $5,287,991,854.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

