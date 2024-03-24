Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as high as C$5.88. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 7,247 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTG

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market cap of C$138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.19.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3399488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.