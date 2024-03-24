Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as high as C$5.88. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 7,247 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3399488 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Firan Technology Group
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
