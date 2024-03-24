Financial Analysis: Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) versus European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Park Lawn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $221.02 million 3.50 $8.93 million $0.17 74.82 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

This table compares European Wax Center and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.04% 6.69% 1.16% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $34.31, suggesting a potential upside of 165.89%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Park Lawn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

