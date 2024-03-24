Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

