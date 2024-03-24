Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $528.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
