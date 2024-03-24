Financial Advisory Partners LLC Buys 7,130 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

