Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 42,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

