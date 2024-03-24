Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

