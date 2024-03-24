Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 1,009,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,280. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.