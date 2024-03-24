Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys Stock Down 3.5 %

FEMY stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

