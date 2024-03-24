FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,816,000 after buying an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

