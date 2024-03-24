FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.89.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.15.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

