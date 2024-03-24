Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM remained flat at $113.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,701,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.