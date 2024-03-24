Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM remained flat at $113.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,701,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.