Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $141.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

