Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 459.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.