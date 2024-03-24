Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.99 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $10.99 million and $932,034.91 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

