Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Oppenheimer

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $875.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $869.00.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $800.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

