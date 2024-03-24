EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

