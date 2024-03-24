Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

