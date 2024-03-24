Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $119.33 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $119.33 million and $886,347.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003596 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,277,355 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.